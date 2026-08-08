Drone Intrusion Sparks Security Alert Near Bulgaria-Romania Border

A drone originating from Romanian airspace and allegedly linked to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict exploded near Bulgaria's Kardam village on Saturday without causing injuries or damage, according to Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

Bulgaria's defense ministry identified the drone as a potential Maya decoy model, commonly used by Ukrainian forces. Initial reports suggest the incident was not intentional but highlights heightened security concerns within NATO.

The explosion occurred in a sunflower field near critical infrastructure, which emphasized Bulgaria’s need to bolster its aerial detection capabilities, Radev remarked, citing delays in obtaining high-precision radars for the Bulgarian military.