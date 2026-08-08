Drone Intrusion Sparks Security Alert Near Bulgaria-Romania Border
A drone explosion in Bulgaria near the Romania border, linked to the Ukraine conflict, did not cause casualties but flagged urgent defense needs. Bulgaria's Prime Minister emphasized better surveillance and radar upgrades after discovering the drone undetected in Bulgarian airspace.
- Country:
- Bulgaria
A drone originating from Romanian airspace and allegedly linked to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict exploded near Bulgaria's Kardam village on Saturday without causing injuries or damage, according to Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev.
Bulgaria's defense ministry identified the drone as a potential Maya decoy model, commonly used by Ukrainian forces. Initial reports suggest the incident was not intentional but highlights heightened security concerns within NATO.
The explosion occurred in a sunflower field near critical infrastructure, which emphasized Bulgaria’s need to bolster its aerial detection capabilities, Radev remarked, citing delays in obtaining high-precision radars for the Bulgarian military.
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