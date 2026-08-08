University-to-Test: Ryunosuke Ito's Rise in Rugby

Australia's new coach Les Kiss was quick to commend his side's resilience in overcoming Japan on Saturday. Yet, his praise wasn't limited to his team alone; Japan's flyhalf Ryunosuke Ito, a university student turned national player, impressed with his exceptional performance.

At just 21 and fresh from university, Ito was thrust into the national spotlight, marking his debut against Australia by scoring an early try. His agility and skill were a constant challenge for the Wallabies, who just managed to secure a 35-32 victory in a thrilling match.

Ito's journey from Meiji University to the international stage highlights the depth of rugby talent emerging from Japan's universities. With the backing of Australian coach Eddie Jones, these young players are poised to make waves in the international rugby scene.