Farewell to a Pillar: The Passing of Jorge Messi

Jorge Messi, the father of Lionel Messi, passed away at a clinic in Rosario, Argentina, at age 68 following a long illness, as confirmed by the Messi family.

Jorge spent his final months between medical treatments and home visits, supported by his wife Celia and children, including football star Lionel Messi. Despite his health, Jorge remained a pivotal figure in Lionel's career from his Barcelona years onward.

Amid the recent World Cup, Lionel Messi spoke of experiencing mixed emotions due to personal challenges, highlighting his bond with his father. The football community, including Real Madrid and the Argentine FA, extended condolences to the Messi family during this difficult period.