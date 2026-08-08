Farewell to a Pillar: The Passing of Jorge Messi

Jorge Messi, Lionel Messi's father, passed away at 68 in Rosario, Argentina, after a prolonged illness. A crucial support in Lionel's career, Jorge's passing was mourned by family and the football community. Lionel expressed deep emotions during the World Cup, reflecting challenging personal times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 20:59 IST
Farewell to a Pillar: The Passing of Jorge Messi
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Jorge Messi, the father of Lionel Messi, passed away at a clinic in Rosario, Argentina, at age 68 following a long illness, as confirmed by the Messi family.

Jorge spent his final months between medical treatments and home visits, supported by his wife Celia and children, including football star Lionel Messi. Despite his health, Jorge remained a pivotal figure in Lionel's career from his Barcelona years onward.

Amid the recent World Cup, Lionel Messi spoke of experiencing mixed emotions due to personal challenges, highlighting his bond with his father. The football community, including Real Madrid and the Argentine FA, extended condolences to the Messi family during this difficult period.

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