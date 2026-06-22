Standard Bank Executive Joins African Mining Week Advisory Board

African Mining Week (AMW) has appointed Deerosh Maharaj, Executive Head for Energy, Infrastructure and Mining at Standard Bank, to its Advisory Board, bringing one of Africa's leading mining and infrastructure financiers into a key role ahead of the 2026 event.

The appointment reflects the conference's focus on strengthening collaboration between mining companies, investors and policymakers at a time when demand for capital is growing across the continent's resource sectors. Scheduled to take place in Cape Town from October 14 to 16 under the theme Mining the Future: Unearthing Africa's Full Mineral Value Chain, the event is expected to attract project developers, financiers and industry leaders from across Africa and beyond.

Extensive experience in mining and project finance

As a member of the Advisory Board, Maharaj will help guide discussions around major industry priorities, contribute to the development of conference themes and encourage participation from stakeholders across the mining value chain. His experience spans more than a decade at Standard Bank, where he has worked on financing solutions for mining, energy and infrastructure projects. His role has involved structuring complex transactions and supporting investment initiatives that contribute to industrial development and mineral beneficiation across African markets.

Rachelle Kasongo, Event Director of African Mining Week, said Maharaj's knowledge of investment, sustainable growth and deal structuring will help ensure the conference addresses the issues most relevant to the industry while creating opportunities for partnerships that support sector growth.

Financing projects across Africa's mining landscape

Under Maharaj's leadership, Standard Bank provides a broad range of financial services to mining companies operating across multiple countries. These services include project lending, working capital support, foreign exchange risk management, sustainability advisory and cross-border trade solutions that help companies navigate increasingly complex operating environments.

The bank has recently played a role in several major transactions. Earlier this year, Standard Bank acted as co-mandated lead arranger and lender for a $130 million dual-currency financing package supporting Tharisa Minerals in South Africa. In Namibia, the bank is backing the expansion of the Rosh Pinah Zinc mine through a $150 million financing package.

Its involvement also extends to renewable energy projects linked to mining operations, including support for the 475 MW Notsi Solar PV facility in South Africa, highlighting the growing connection between mining development and cleaner energy solutions.

As African countries seek to unlock greater value from their mineral resources, financing remains one of the most important factors determining whether projects move from planning to production. Maharaj's expertise is expected to strengthen conversations around investment, project development and sustainable growth at AMW 2026, helping create stronger links between capital providers and the companies driving Africa's mining future.