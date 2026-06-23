Golf-PGA Tour announces two-tier competitive model from 2028

The Pga Tour Announced A New Competitive Model On Tuesday That Will Begin In And Feature A Twotiered System According To The Usbased Circuit

The PGA Tour announced ​a new competitive model ​on Tuesday that ‌will begin ​in 2028 and feature a two-tiered system. According to the U.S.-based circuit, the ‌PGA Tour Championship Series and the PGA Tour Challenger Series will establish a true meritocracy with a formal structure for ‌promotion and relegation.

The Championship Series will feature the ‌top players competing head-to-head, driving a season narrative that identifies the best golfer in the world. The Challenger Series will be the primary ⁠pathway to ​the Championship ⁠Series offering players the chance to advance to the top of ⁠the sport.

"From day one, the focus of the Future Competition ​Committee has been to build the best version of ⁠the PGA Tour, and to do so in a way that reflects ⁠the ​voice of our players and the expectations of our fans,” PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said in ⁠a press release. "The result is a new competitive model grounded ⁠in meritocracy, ⁠with clearer pathways, higher stakes and more consistency when the best players compete together."