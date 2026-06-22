US issues Iran-related general license for oil sales

The US Treasury Department issued a general license allowing the production and sale of Iranian crude oil and petrochemical products until August 21, under a US-Iran agreement.

Reuters | The Us Treasury Department Issued A General License For Iran On Monday Thatauthorized The Production | Updated: 22-06-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 18:55 IST
US issues Iran-related general license for oil sales
Iran
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Treasury Department issued ‌a general license for Iran on Monday thatauthorized the production, delivery and sale of ‌crude oil and petrochemical and petroleum ‌products of Iranian-origin through August 21.

Under the memorandum of understanding signed last week between Washington ⁠and ​Tehran, ⁠the United States agreed to issue waivers for ⁠the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum ​products, and derivatives, and all associated services, ⁠including banking transactions, insurances, and transportation. Transactions authorized in ⁠Monday's ​general license include importation of Iranian-origin crude oil, petrochemical and petroleum products ⁠to the United States.

It does not authorize ⁠transactions ⁠involving North Korea or Cuba.

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