Azule Energy takes final investment decision on Angola offshore project
Azule Energy, a joint venture between BP and Eni, has approved the development of the Greater PAJ offshore oil project in Angola after taking a final investment decision.
- Country:
- Angola
Azule Energy, a joint venture between BP and Eni, has approved the development of the Greater PAJ offshore oil project in Angola after taking a final investment decision, company and government officials said at a signing ceremony in Luanda on Monday.