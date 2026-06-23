"SIT probing TCS Nashik case": Maharashtra CM informs Assembly, says 10,505 cases of cyber fraud in last one year

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Tuesday stated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the Nashik TCS case with eight accused arrested in connections with allegations of molestation, sexual harassment, and attempted religious conversion. In a written reply in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis said, "Eight female and one male victim came forward and gave complaint about the religious conversion attempts and hurting religious sentiments. On these complaints, nine separate cases are registered and eight accused are arrested. An SIT is formed to probe all these nine cases."

On May 23, police filed a 1500-page chargesheet in one of the FIRs registered in connection with allegations of molestation, sexual harassment, and attempted religious conversion. According to officials, the chargesheet was submitted before the Additional Sessions and Special Court, Nashik Road, against four accused -- Danish Ejaj Sheikh, Tausif Bilal Attar, Nida Ejaj Khan, and Mateen Majid Patel. The FIR, registered at Deolali Camp Police Station, included charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis also informed the House that a total of 10,505 cases of cyber fraud were registered in Maharashtra in from 2025 and till May 2026 and 2,379 persons were arrested in these cases. Giving a district-wise data, the statement added, "In Ahilya Nagar district, during the same period total 5,141 cases were registered and Rs 37.76 crore fraud was reported. In Pune district, January - May 2026 period, 536 cases registers and fraud amount reported to be around Rs 200 crores. In Mumbai, in 2025, total 4,825 cyber fraud case registered. 1410 accused arrested and amount of Rs 1,031 crore defrauded. In Nagpur, in 2025, 136 cases registered 83 accused arrested and Rs 82 crore defrauded."

He also stated that during the period of January to April 2026, a total of 1,142 cases of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) of substance possession were registered in the state and 1,626 accused were arrested. The authorities seized narcotic substances value around Rs 254.53. (ANI)