One person killed in Israeli gunfire in south Lebanon, security source says

One Person Was Killed By Israeli Gunfire In Southern Lebanon On Tuesday

​One person ​was ‌killed by ​Israeli gunfire in southern Lebanon ‌on Tuesday, Lebanon's Civil Defence and a security source ‌said, in the latest ‌deadly incident to occur despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire last ⁠week ​between ⁠Israel and armed group Hezbollah.

Israeli soldiers ⁠opened fire at a ​group of people near ⁠a bulldozer clearing a road ⁠in ​the al-Deir neighbourhood of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in ⁠southern Lebanon, Lebanon's state ⁠news agency ⁠NNA reported.