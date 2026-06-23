One person killed in Israeli gunfire in south Lebanon, security source says

One person was killed by Israeli gunfire in southern Lebanon, despite a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah last week.

Reuters | One Person Was Killed By Israeli Gunfire In Southern Lebanon On Tuesday | Updated: 23-06-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 14:41 IST
One person killed in Israeli gunfire in south Lebanon, security source says
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

​One person ​was ‌killed by ​Israeli gunfire in southern Lebanon ‌on Tuesday, Lebanon's Civil Defence and a security source ‌said, in the latest ‌deadly incident to occur despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire last ⁠week ​between ⁠Israel and armed group Hezbollah.

Israeli soldiers ⁠opened fire at a ​group of people near ⁠a bulldozer clearing a road ⁠in ​the al-Deir neighbourhood of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in ⁠southern Lebanon, Lebanon's state ⁠news agency ⁠NNA reported.

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