One person killed in Israeli gunfire in south Lebanon, security source says
One person was killed by Israeli gunfire in southern Lebanon, despite a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah last week.
- Country:
- Lebanon
One person was killed by Israeli gunfire in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, Lebanon's Civil Defence and a security source said, in the latest deadly incident to occur despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire last week between Israel and armed group Hezbollah.
Israeli soldiers opened fire at a group of people near a bulldozer clearing a road in the al-Deir neighbourhood of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon, Lebanon's state news agency NNA reported.
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