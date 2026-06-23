Britain brings forward levy on low-value imports

Britains Finance Ministry Will Bring Forward A Levy On Lowvalue Imports By Six Months To October

​Britain's ‌finance ministry will bring ​forward a ‌levy on low-value imports by six months ‌to October 2028, it ‌said on Tuesday, closing a tax loophole ⁠that benefits ​online ⁠players like China's Shein.

Last ⁠November, the British ​government said it would ⁠start charging customs duties ⁠on ​low-value e-commerce parcels from March ⁠2029 "at the latest" and ⁠began ⁠a consultation.