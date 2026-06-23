Britain brings forward levy on low-value imports
Britain's finance ministry has accelerated a levy on low-value imports, bringing the start date forward to October 2028 to close a tax loophole benefiting online retailers.
- Country:
- China
Britain's finance ministry will bring forward a levy on low-value imports by six months to October 2028, it said on Tuesday, closing a tax loophole that benefits online players like China's Shein.
Last November, the British government said it would start charging customs duties on low-value e-commerce parcels from March 2029 "at the latest" and began a consultation.