Britain brings forward levy on low-value imports

Britain's finance ministry has accelerated a levy on low-value imports, bringing the start date forward to October 2028 to close a tax loophole benefiting online retailers.

Reuters | Britains Finance Ministry Will Bring Forward A Levy On Lowvalue Imports By Six Months To October | Updated: 23-06-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 19:42 IST
Britain brings forward levy on low-value imports
Shein
  • Country:
  • China

​Britain's ‌finance ministry will bring ​forward a ‌levy on low-value imports by six months ‌to October 2028, it ‌said on Tuesday, closing a tax loophole ⁠that benefits ​online ⁠players like China's Shein.

Last ⁠November, the British ​government said it would ⁠start charging customs duties ⁠on ​low-value e-commerce parcels from March ⁠2029 "at the latest" and ⁠began ⁠a consultation.

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