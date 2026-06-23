Britain accelerates plan to end low value parcel tariff loophole
The UK finance ministry has brought forward changes to low-value imports by six months to October 2028, closing a tax loophole benefiting online retailers like China's Shein.
- Country:
- China
Britain's finance ministry will bring forward changes to low value imports by six months to October 2028, it said on Tuesday, closing a tax loophole that benefits online players like China's Shein.
UK retailers have been squeezed by rapidly growing ultra-low-cost platforms like Shein, Temu, AliExpress and more recently Amazon Haul, which send packages directly from factories in China to shoppers' doorsteps, benefiting from a customs waiver on parcels worth less than £135 ($178). Last November, the UK government said it would scrap the relief.
However, the timeline of March 2029 "at the latest" was criticised by UK retailers as too slow, saying it risked making the UK an international outlier. "The government has since listened to industry and chosen to accelerate delivery of the reforms by six months to October 2028," the finance ministry said. ($1 = 0.7574 pounds)