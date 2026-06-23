Kang moves to take control of Olympique Lyonnais owner EFG for $30 million

Michele Kang has offered $30 million for an 88% stake in Olympique Lyonnais, along with €71 million in financing to restructure the club's debt.

Reuters | Sports Businesswoman Michele Kang | Updated: 23-06-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 21:31 IST
Kang moves to take control of Olympique Lyonnais owner EFG for $30 million
  • Country:
  • France

Sports businesswoman ​Michele Kang, who ​has been the chair ‌and CEO ​of Eagle Football Group, has offered to pay $30 million for an ‌88% stake in a deal which also includes €71 million ($81 million) in financing aimed at restructuring the debt of ‌the owner of French soccer club Olympique Lyonnais.

($1 = 0.8789 euros)

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