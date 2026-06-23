Kang moves to take control of Olympique Lyonnais owner EFG for $30 million
Michele Kang has offered $30 million for an 88% stake in Olympique Lyonnais, along with €71 million in financing to restructure the club's debt.
- Country:
- France
Sports businesswoman Michele Kang, who has been the chair and CEO of Eagle Football Group, has offered to pay $30 million for an 88% stake in a deal which also includes €71 million ($81 million) in financing aimed at restructuring the debt of the owner of French soccer club Olympique Lyonnais.
($1 = 0.8789 euros)