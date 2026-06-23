Colombia national registrar says final count in presidential runoff is nearly identical to initial count

Colombia's presidential election results show a narrow victory for right-wing lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella, with a final count differing by just 0.003% from the initial count.

Reuters | Colombias National Registrar On Tuesday Said A Final Count Of Votes In This Weekends Presidential Race Differed In Just Of Ballots From An Initial Count That Gave Rightwing Lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella Victory In The Contest De La Espriella Was Less Than Ahead Of Leftist Ivan Cepeda In An Initial Vote Count On Sunday | Updated: 23-06-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 22:58 IST
Colombia national registrar says final count in presidential runoff is nearly identical to initial count
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombia's ​national registrar on Tuesday ​said a final ‌count of ​votes in this weekend's presidential race differed in just 0.003% of ‌ballots from an initial count that gave right-wing lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella victory in the contest. De La Espriella was ‌less than 1% ahead of leftist Ivan Cepeda ‌in an initial vote count on Sunday, winning 49.6% of votes. Cepeda had said he would wait for a final verification ⁠of ​the count ⁠by electoral authorities before acknowledging the result. The results between the two counts ⁠match for 99.997% of votes, the registrar said in a ​statement on its website. "The preliminary vote count achieved ⁠high levels of accuracy," the statement said. "This result shows the adjustments ⁠were minimal ​and that the process of consolidating and releasing the results has been successful and unprecedented in ⁠Colombia's history." De La Espriella's win makes Colombia the latest country ⁠in Latin America ⁠to swing to the right, as concerns about crime motivate voters around the region ‌to ‌back politicians promising crackdowns.

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