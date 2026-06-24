Argentina's economy expands 2.3% in first quarter
Argentina's GDP grew 2.3% in the first quarter, exceeding analysts' forecasts of 1.7% growth, according to official data released on Tuesday.
- Country:
- Argentina
Argentina's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.3% in the first quarter versus the same quarter last year, official data showed on Tuesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast growth of 1.7%.
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