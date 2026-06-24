Libya's eastern government bans entry of nationals from four African countries

Libya's eastern-based government has banned nationals of Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Somalia from entering the country through all ports, citing a "reorganization of foreign nationals' entry".

Reuters | Libyas Easternbased Government On Tuesday Banned The Entry Of Nationals Of Four African Countries | Updated: 24-06-2026 01:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 01:41 IST
Libya's eastern government bans entry of nationals from four African countries
Osama Hamad
  • Country:
  • Libya

Libya’s eastern-based government on Tuesday ​banned the entry of nationals ​of four African countries, a ‌decision a ​government source said was due to a "reorganization of foreign nationals’ entry to Libya". "Citizens of Sudan, Eritrea, ‌Ethiopia and Somalia are prohibited from entering Libyan territory through all land, sea, and air ports,” according to a decree by the parallel government in Libya’s ‌second-largest city Benghazi.

The Benghazi-based government of Osama Hamad is allied to military ‌commander Khalifa Haftar, who controls the east and large areas of southern Libya. The internationally recognized government of Abdulhamid Dbeibah, who came to power through a U.N.-backed process in 2021, is ⁠based ​in Tripoli.

An eastern-based ⁠government source told Reuters that the decision is aimed at "reorganizing foreign nationals’ entry to Libya". The decision ⁠exempts members of accredited diplomatic and consular missions and family members from the ​four countries.

It also exempts workers in the education, medical and allied health ⁠professions services provided they obtain the necessary approvals and valid work contracts from relevant authorities. Libya ⁠has ​become a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe across the Mediterranean since the fall in 2011 of dictator Muammar ⁠Gaddafi to a NATO-backed uprising. Factional conflict has split the country since 2014.

The ⁠North African ⁠country is home to more than 900,000 migrants, according to U.N. data collected early this year.

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