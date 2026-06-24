MSCI extends Indonesia review to November, flags downgrade risk

Msci Said It Would Extend Its Review Of Indonesias Emerging Market Status To November

MSCI said it would extend ‌its review of Indonesia's emerging market status to November, including a possible downgrade to frontier classification, leaving the world's worst-performing major stock market of 2026 facing prolonged uncertainty. The global index provider said on Tuesday in its 2026 market classification review that it would consider options such as a consultation ‌on a downgrade if sufficient progress was not evident by the time of the review.

Indonesian assets have been struggling since January, ‌when MSCI froze the country's stocks in its indexes and threatened a downgrade to frontier status, pointing to opaque ownership, weak free-float visibility and unreliable trading data. MSCI in April extended its review of Indonesian markets to June and in May cut several companies, most of which were tied to tycoons, from its indexes.

A downgrade could ⁠trigger ​as much as $13 billion in outflows from ⁠Indonesian equities, Goldman Sachs says, at a time when the market value has already shrunk to $601 billion from more than $900 billion in January. Emerging markets in the ⁠Asia-Pacific region include countries such as China, India, South Korea and Malaysia, while Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Vietnam are among the frontier markets.

MSCI on Tuesday ​flagged concerns from international institutional investors over persistent opacity in shareholding structures and suspected coordinated trading behaviour in Indonesia. It added these issues ⁠relate directly to the information flow and market infrastructure pillars of its market accessibility framework, with participants raising "profound investability concern" stemming from them.

The benchmark Jakarta stock index has ⁠dropped ​nearly 30% this year, with foreign investors net selling $3.89 billion worth of Indonesian equities in 2026. The index provider acknowledged on Tuesday recent transparency reforms announced by local regulators Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK), PT Bursa Efek Indonesia (IDX) and PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia (KSEI).

MSCI added it would continue ⁠to assess the scope, consistency and sustained effectiveness of these reforms in the context of free-float determination and broader investability assessments. MSCI said last week ⁠there were ongoing signs of ⁠coordinated trading distorting price formation, as well as inadequate provision of detailed market information in English.

Rating agencies Moody's and Fitch cut their debt rating outlooks for Indonesia to negative earlier this year, citing reduced policymaking ‌credibility.