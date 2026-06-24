Indonesia clings to emerging markets mantle as MSCI extends review

Indonesia held on to its emerging markets status, for now, as global index provider MSCI on Tuesday extended its review to November to assess the slate of measures rolled out by Jakarta, leaving the market ‌facing prolonged uncertainty.

Indonesian assets have been hammered since January, when MSCI froze the country's stocks in its indexes and threatened a downgrade to frontier status, pointing to opaque ownership, weak free-float visibility and unreliable trading data. Tuesday's extension could spur a brief relief rally though with most of the worries over Indonesia lingering, sentiment will likely remain subdued on a market that has turned from darling to deadweight.

Since January, Indonesia has ‌announced measures, including moves to raise free float levels, to help allay some of those concerns. On Tuesday, MSCI acknowledged transparency reforms from Indonesian authorities. "While these announcements represent a step in the ‌right direction, what matters for international institutional investors is the consistent implementation and sustained effect of these measures across the market," MSCI said in a statement.

The global index provider said in its 2026 market classification review that it would consider options such as a consultation on a downgrade to frontier status if sufficient progress was not evident by the time of the November review. Mohit Mirpuri, a fund manager at SGMC Capital in Singapore, said the MSCI extension is a better outcome ⁠than many ​had feared, noting the index compiler stopped short of ⁠launching a frontier market consultation and explicitly acknowledged the reforms.

"The tone was constructive but clearly conditional," he said. "I think the immediate downgrade risk has been deferred rather than eliminated. The MSCI overhang likely remains until the November review, which may keep some ⁠foreign investors cautious. MSCI in Aprilhad extended its review of Indonesian markets to June and in May cut several companies, most of which were tied to tycoons, from its indexes.

WALL OF WORRIES FOR INDONESIA Investor unease has been ​growing over President Prabowo Subianto's populist agenda, which has contributed to the rupiah sliding to record lows, leaving the broader investment backdrop looking fragile.

Indonesia has been besieged by setbacks this year, ⁠with rating agencies Moody's and Fitch cutting their debt rating outlooks for Indonesia to negative earlier this year, citing reduced policymaking credibility. The benchmark Jakarta stock index has dropped nearly 30% this year, with foreign investors net selling $3.89 billion worth of Indonesian equities in ⁠2026.

MSCI ​said last week there were ongoing signs of coordinated trading distorting price formation, as well as inadequate provision of detailed market information in English. A downgrade would a devastating blow to Indonesia, putting it on par with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. It could also trigger as much as $13 billion in outflows from Indonesian equities, Goldman Sachs has estimated, at a time when the combined market ⁠value of Indonesian equities has already shrunk to $601 billion from more than $900 billion in January.

MSCI said the transparency issues relate directly to the information flow and market infrastructure pillars of its ⁠market accessibility framework, with participants raising "profound investability concern" stemming from ⁠them. The index provider added it would continue to assess the scope, consistency and sustained effectiveness of the reforms from Jakarta in the context of free-float determination and broader investability assessments.

"Our base case remains that Indonesia retains Emerging Market status," SGMC Capital's Mirpuri said. "But the next few months will be about ‌execution, credibility and evidence rather than ‌further policy announcements."