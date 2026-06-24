Indrajaal: A Mesmerizing Blend of Myth, Mystery, and Cinematic Magic

Shivaratna Productions launches its first Hindi feature film, Indrajaal, blending suspense, thrill, and mythology into a rich cinematic experience. Directed by Jageshhwar Lalita Dhoble, the film promises a thrilling adventure rooted in Indian culture, set to release on July 24 in cinemas nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 12:04 IST
Indrajaal: A Mesmerizing Blend of Myth, Mystery, and Cinematic Magic
Indrajaal first look OUT: A never-seen-before Hindi treasure hunt thriller rooted in India's history and culture!. Image Credit: ANI

Shivaratna Productions, based in New Delhi, is poised to captivate audiences with its debut Hindi feature film, 'Indrajaal'. The film, which has already generated excitement through its initial motion poster and first look, promises a unique fusion of suspense, thrill, mythology, and treasure-hunting adventures deeply embedded in India's rich cultural tapestry. 'Indrajaal' invites audiences on a thrilling journey into the mysterious secrets and wild adventures of Nilvanti from Indian mythology, offering a compelling cinematic journey.

The film exhibits a collaborative spirit by bringing young Marathi film talents to the Hindi cinema landscape, infusing it with a rooted yet pan-India appeal. Mahesh Nikam stars in the lead role alongside Shanaya Tripathi, Yashraj Dimbale, Kiran Mane, and others who play crucial roles. Produced by Sucheta Ajay Nikam of Shivaratna Productions, with Ajay Nikam and Mangesh Vaity as co-producers, this project marks a momentous entry into Hindi films.

Directed and edited by Jageshhwar Lalita Dhoble, acclaimed for Marathi films like 'Dha Lekach', 'Reshtip', and 'Rulswamini', 'Indrajaal' promises to deliver a gripping narrative filled with mystery and drama. Dhoble expressed his gratitude towards the team for supporting his ambitious venture, adding that the film is an unmissable theatrical experience. The cinematography by Aakash Sethi enhances this magic by seamlessly integrating mythological themes with authentic tribal elements, offering a visual feast set against natural backdrops. Additional credits include a screenplay by Namdeo Murkute and a remarkable soundtrack by Gaurav Chati.

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