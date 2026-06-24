Uplift in German Business Morale for June
German business morale saw an increase in June, according to the Ifo institute's survey. The business climate index rose to 85.6 from a revised 85.0 in May, aligning with Reuters' forecasts.
German business morale witnessed an uptick in June, as revealed by a survey released on Wednesday.
According to the Ifo institute, the business climate index increased to 85.6, up from a revised 85.0 in May.
This figure was in line with the forecast provided by Reuters.