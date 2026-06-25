Brazil's Bold Leap: First Panda Bonds to Unleash $735 Million

Brazil plans to issue 5 billion yuan in its debut panda bond issuance, aiming to strengthen ties with China's domestic debt market. Finance Minister Dario Durigan sees the initiative as a 'test' to aid Brazilian firms in mitigating exchange rate risks and fostering yuan internationalisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brazil Plans To Raise Up To Billion Yuan Million With Its Firstever Issuance Of Panda Bonds | Updated: 25-06-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 10:55 IST
Brazil's Bold Leap: First Panda Bonds to Unleash $735 Million
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Brazil is preparing to issue its first-ever panda bonds, valued at up to 5 billion yuan ($735 million), according to Finance Minister Dario Durigan. This ambitious move marks the largest initial offering of yuan-denominated debt by a non-Chinese nation in the past year.

These bonds form part of Beijing's strategy to internationalise the yuan, offering emerging economies a cost-effective way to diversify away from dollar-centric financial systems. The initiative signals a new chapter in Brazil-China financial relations, potentially paving the way for Brazilian businesses to explore yuan-based financing.

Finance Minister Durigan, following discussions with China's central bank governor Pan Gongsheng, expressed optimism about the issuance's potential. He highlighted the need for a financial hedge to counter Brazil's currency volatility, thus ensuring more stable investments and profitability.

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