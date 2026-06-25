AfDB Consults Morocco on New Regional Integration Strategy

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has completed a consultation mission to Morocco as it prepares a new North Africa Regional Integration Strategy covering the period from 2027 to 2033. The delegation visited Rabat and Casablanca from 8 to 12 June 2026, holding meetings with Moroccan government officials, business leaders and representatives of regional organisations, including the General Secretariat of the Arab Maghreb Union. The discussions explored ways to strengthen regional integration through investment, infrastructure and closer economic cooperation across North Africa. The mission forms part of the Bank's efforts to finalise a new strategic framework that will guide regional development and integration over the next seven years.

Value chains and economic corridors identified as priorities

The consultations centred on practical measures to improve regional integration by developing cross-border value chains, expanding economic corridors and increasing private sector participation in regional projects. Participants highlighted several industries with strong potential to drive regional growth, including agribusiness, automotive manufacturing, aerospace, textiles, pharmaceuticals, mining and green energy. They also discussed the importance of building stronger partnerships between governments, businesses and development institutions to support these sectors.

Development partners attending the meetings backed a stronger focus on projects that deliver measurable results, including co-financing transport and trade corridors, expanding trade finance instruments and creating regional platforms that encourage ongoing dialogue and cooperation.

Morocco seen as a gateway for regional economic growth

The discussions recognised Morocco's growing role as an industrial, logistics and financial hub connecting North Africa, the Sahel, West Africa and Europe. Participants noted that the country's transport infrastructure, open trade policies, expanding private sector and financial services sector position it to play an important role in supporting the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

African Development Bank Group Director General for North Africa Mohamed El Azizi said the consultations reinforced the need for regional integration to move beyond policy discussions and focus on practical investment opportunities that respond to the needs of African businesses and economies. He said Morocco's infrastructure, industrial capacity, private sector and regional partnerships provide strong foundations for promoting trade, investment and more inclusive economic growth across the region.