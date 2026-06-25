How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Rapid technological change is forcing governments worldwide to rethink how vocational education and training (VET) systems prepare workers for the jobs of the future. A new OECD report suggests that artificial intelligence (AI) could become a powerful tool for helping countries update vocational curricula and qualifications faster, making skills systems more responsive to labour market needs.

The study draws on surveys from 291 stakeholders across 25 countries, including policymakers, industry representatives and VET providers, as well as 76 expert interviews across 10 country case studies. Its central message is clear: while AI will not replace human expertise, it can help governments, businesses and training institutions address one of the biggest challenges facing skills systems today, keeping training programmes aligned with rapidly changing economic realities.

Labour Markets Are Changing Faster Than Training Systems

Digitalisation, automation, artificial intelligence and the green transition are creating new occupations while transforming existing ones. However, vocational qualifications and curricula often take months or even years to update. According to the OECD, developing or revising a VET qualification can take anywhere from nine months to three years, depending on the country and sector.

This slow pace has real economic consequences. The report notes that nearly one-third of adults experience qualification mismatches, while employers increasingly report shortages of technical, digital and job-specific skills. When training systems fail to keep pace with labour market demands, businesses struggle to find qualified workers, productivity suffers and economic growth can slow.

AI offers a potential solution. By analysing large volumes of labour market information, job vacancy data, skills forecasts and occupational standards, AI can identify emerging skills needs much faster than traditional methods. This could allow governments and training authorities to update qualifications more frequently and improve workforce readiness.

AI Is Already Supporting Skills Development

While AI adoption remains limited, several countries are already experimenting with innovative applications. England's SkillsCompass platform uses AI to analyse occupational standards and real-time labour market data to identify emerging skills gaps. Estonia is piloting AI tools to support the development of occupational standards and skills forecasting. Korea is testing AI systems to streamline updates to its National Competency Standards, while the Netherlands is developing secure AI platforms to assist curriculum planning and qualification drafting.

The OECD found that AI is currently used mainly for labour market analysis, competency mapping, stakeholder consultations and curriculum drafting. Adoption is highest among government agencies and industry organisations, while only about 21% of surveyed VET providers reported using AI in curriculum and qualification development.

The report argues that AI can reduce administrative burdens, accelerate evidence gathering and help stakeholders process vast amounts of information more efficiently. This could free experts to focus on strategic decision-making rather than routine analytical tasks.

What It Means for Governments, Donors and Businesses

For governments, the findings highlight an opportunity to make skills systems more agile and responsive. Faster curriculum updates can help reduce skills shortages, improve employability and strengthen national competitiveness. Countries investing heavily in digital industries, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing and AI-related sectors could particularly benefit from more dynamic vocational education systems.

For development partners such as multilateral banks, UN agencies and donor organisations, the report points to a new area for investment. Many developing countries face challenges related to outdated curricula, weak labour market information systems and limited institutional capacity. Supporting AI-enabled skills intelligence systems, digital infrastructure and workforce planning could help countries accelerate economic transformation and job creation.

Private-sector stakeholders also stand to gain. Employers and industry associations can use AI-driven skills intelligence to understand future workforce requirements better and contribute to more relevant training programmes. Technology companies have opportunities to develop secure AI solutions tailored to education and workforce systems, while businesses benefit from a stronger pipeline of job-ready talent.

Governance and Trust Will Determine Success

Despite its promise, the OECD warns that AI is not a magic solution. Poor-quality data, algorithmic bias, cybersecurity concerns and overreliance on automated outputs could undermine the quality of vocational education systems. Stakeholders also worry that excessive dependence on AI could weaken the collaborative consultation processes that underpin trusted qualification systems.

To address these risks, the report proposes five guiding principles: human-centred use, inclusiveness, accountability, transparency, and strong data security. Human expertise must remain central to all decisions, with AI serving as a support tool rather than a replacement for professional judgment.

The OECD recommends that governments develop dedicated AI strategies for vocational education, invest in data infrastructure, strengthen AI literacy among stakeholders and establish clear governance frameworks. It also calls for greater collaboration among governments, industry, training providers and international partners to ensure that AI adoption remains responsible and inclusive.

As economies continue to evolve, the ability to align skills development with labour market demand will become increasingly important. The OECD's findings suggest that AI could play a significant role in helping countries build more responsive, efficient and future-ready vocational education systems. For policymakers, development agencies and businesses alike, the challenge is no longer whether AI should be part of skills development strategies, but how to use it effectively while maintaining trust, quality and accountability.