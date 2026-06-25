India Leads Asia Pacific in AI Adoption: Consumers Embrace Personal AI Agents

India is emerging as the most receptive market for personal AI agents within the Asia Pacific region, according to the Adobe 2026 AI and Digital Trends Report unveiled recently. The report indicates that 60% of Indian consumers are keen on developing personal AI agents, showcasing a robust interest in AI-powered experiences.

The survey highlights that over half of the consumers are open to engaging with a brand's AI agent, and 58% are comfortable with interactions between AI agents. Furthermore, 61% are willing to let AI agents communicate with a brand's human representatives on their behalf.

Despite the enthusiasm, the report identifies a mismatch between consumer expectations and business approaches to AI, particularly in terms of trust and transparency versus efficiency and cost metrics. In challenges, data integration and talent gaps are notable hurdles. However, generative AI is enhancing content creation processes, with notable improvements in ideation and production speed.