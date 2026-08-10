Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Economy

Asian share markets surged following Wall Street's lead after a softer-than-expected U.S. jobs report reduced the risk of imminent interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, ongoing Middle East tensions contributed to rising oil prices. Analysts anticipate crucial U.S. inflation data, which could impact Federal Reserve policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 05:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 05:52 IST
Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Economy
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Asian share markets tracked Wall Street's upward trend on Monday, buoyed by a U.S. jobs report that softened the likelihood of immediate interest rate hikes. However, challenges in Gulf peace negotiations caused oil prices to rise further.

Iran announced on Sunday that its agreement with Oman on new shipping lanes is near completion. Still, the crucial Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the U.S. meets certain conditions. On that note, Brent crude went up 0.9% to $84.32 a barrel as shipping through this strategic passage continues to be restricted. U.S. crude similarly rose 0.7% to $78.74 a barrel.

Increasing fuel costs add to the anticipation of Wednesday's U.S. July consumer price report, in which analysts expect a 0.1% headline rise and a 0.2% core rise. Any unexpected changes may reignite speculation over a potential Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.

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