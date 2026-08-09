India Gears Up for Sri Lanka Test Series with Promising Warm-Up Victory

India secured a six-wicket victory in their warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI with remarkable performances from Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, and Ravindra Jadeja. As the team readies for their upcoming ICC World Test Championship series, they look to leverage these key strengths in pursuit of the final next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 19:27 IST
India Gears Up for Sri Lanka Test Series with Promising Warm-Up Victory
Shubman Gill. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India delivered a strong performance in their sole warm-up game ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, marking a hopeful start to their ICC World Test Championship campaign. Despite facing injury scares and lineup uncertainties, India clinched a decisive six-wicket win, showcasing promising talent and resilience.

Shubman Gill put injury fears to rest after missing the first two days due to a finger injury, returning with a solid 44-run knock. His fitness and form will be crucial as India dives into the series, particularly given his recent impressive batting record.

Devdutt Padikkal emerged as a potential solution for India's number three batting position, smashing a commanding century and ending with 142 runs. Meanwhile, seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja demonstrated his invaluable dual-threat abilities, contributing significantly with both ball and bat. India enters the series positioned fifth in the World Test Championship standings, led by captain Shubman Gill.

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