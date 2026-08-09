India Gears Up for Sri Lanka Test Series with Promising Warm-Up Victory

India delivered a strong performance in their sole warm-up game ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, marking a hopeful start to their ICC World Test Championship campaign. Despite facing injury scares and lineup uncertainties, India clinched a decisive six-wicket win, showcasing promising talent and resilience.

Shubman Gill put injury fears to rest after missing the first two days due to a finger injury, returning with a solid 44-run knock. His fitness and form will be crucial as India dives into the series, particularly given his recent impressive batting record.

Devdutt Padikkal emerged as a potential solution for India's number three batting position, smashing a commanding century and ending with 142 runs. Meanwhile, seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja demonstrated his invaluable dual-threat abilities, contributing significantly with both ball and bat. India enters the series positioned fifth in the World Test Championship standings, led by captain Shubman Gill.