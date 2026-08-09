Sai Sudharsan Ruled Out of Test Series Against Sri Lanka
India's batter Sai Sudharsan is unable to participate in the test series against Sri Lanka due to a toe injury. The BCCI announced Sarfaraz Khan as his replacement, who will join the team in Colombo before the first match in Galle starting on August 15, 2026.
- Country:
- India
India's cricket team faces a setback as batter Sai Sudharsan is ruled out of the test series against Sri Lanka due to a toe injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed this development on Sunday.
In response, the selection panel has appointed 28-year-old Sarfaraz Khan as Sudharsan's replacement. Khan, who has the experience of six test matches under his belt, will join the Indian squad in Colombo ahead of their departure to Galle.
The two-match test series between India and Sri Lanka is slated to start on August 15, 2026, in Galle, marking an important event for both teams.
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