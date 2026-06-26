Russia Halts Armenian Fish Imports Amid Rising Political Tensions
Russia has expanded its ban on fish imports from Armenia to include all producers, following claims of non-compliance with inspection standards. This comes after pro-Western Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's party won the Armenian parliamentary elections, prompting a legal challenge from a pro-Russian opposition alliance.
Russia has imposed a ban on all fish imports from Armenia, as reported by the TASS state news agency based on information from Rosselkhoznadzor, the state agriculture watchdog. The expanded sanctions now include the last two Armenian fish producers that were previously exempted.
This move follows requests made by Russia for Armenia to suspend certification for all but two fish exporters to the Russian market, citing alleged non-compliance with fish-processing facility inspections as of June 2.
The trade tensions align with a political backdrop, where Armenia's elections in June saw a victory for pro-Western Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's party. In response, a pro-Russian opposition alliance has challenged the election results with Armenia's election commission.
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