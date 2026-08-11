Libyan Oil Industry Under Siege: Drone Attacks Threaten Operations

Libya's National Oil Corporation may halt operations at Zawiya refinery due to repeated drone attacks. Recent incidents have targeted oil assets and a desalination plant, risking significant production disruption. Despite emergency declarations and damage, operations continue as authorities seek to identify those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 04:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 04:58 IST
Libyan Oil Industry Under Siege: Drone Attacks Threaten Operations
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  • Country:
  • Libya

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) has announced the potential declaration of force majeure at the Zawiya refinery if a series of drone attacks persist. The latest attack, targeting an oil blending and filling plant, marks the third incident reported over the past few days.

The Zawiya refinery, located near Tripoli, is Libya’s largest operational refinery, directly linked to the substantial Sharara oilfield. These recent attacks have raised concerns about the country's oil production stability, with no parties claiming responsibility so far.

Brega Petroleum Marketing Company confirmed a recent fire at the refinery as a result of the attacks. Despite this, operations at the facility, producing 120,000 barrels per day, have continued. The government has called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

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