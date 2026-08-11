Missile Strikes Ignite Chaos in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia

Russian forces launched missile attacks on Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia early Tuesday. Fires ensued in Kyiv's city center, and one person was injured. In Zaporizhzhia, two people were injured, and several buildings were damaged. An air raid alert was active for 40 minutes in Kyiv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 04:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 04:23 IST
Missile Strikes Ignite Chaos in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia
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  • Country:
  • Russia

Early on Tuesday, Russian missile strikes targeted Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, sparking fires in the city's central area, according to local officials.

The city's military administration reported that warehouses in a central district were ablaze, resulting in one injury. An air raid alert lasted 40 minutes before being lifted.

Meanwhile, in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, regional Governor Ivan Fedorov stated that missile and bomb attacks injured two individuals and damaged several buildings.

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