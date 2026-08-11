Missile Strikes Ignite Chaos in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia

Early on Tuesday, Russian missile strikes targeted Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, sparking fires in the city's central area, according to local officials.

The city's military administration reported that warehouses in a central district were ablaze, resulting in one injury. An air raid alert lasted 40 minutes before being lifted.

Meanwhile, in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, regional Governor Ivan Fedorov stated that missile and bomb attacks injured two individuals and damaged several buildings.