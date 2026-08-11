Big Tech Faces Legal Storm Over Social Media's Impact on Youth

An appeals court has allowed thousands of lawsuits against tech giants like Meta, Google, TikTok, and Snapchat to proceed. These lawsuits claim the companies designed their platforms to be addictive for young users, contributing to a mental health crisis. The court rejected the companies' early appeals, demanding further accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 04:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 04:38 IST
Big Tech Faces Legal Storm Over Social Media's Impact on Youth
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  • United States

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has given the green light for over 3,000 lawsuits against tech corporations such as Meta Platforms, Google, TikTok, and Snapchat to advance. These cases accuse the companies of creating addictive products aimed at young audiences, allegedly worsening the mental health crisis among American youth.

The tech giants had sought to overturn a lower court's decision by citing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which they argued provides immunity against lawsuits concerning user-generated content. However, the appeals court clarified that Section 230 grants a defense to liability, not a shield from lawsuits, thus rendering the appeal premature.

Meta's attempts to delay a trial involving 29 state attorneys general were also rejected. This trial accuses the company of unlawfully using children's data and misleading consumers about safety. The litigation is expected to shed light on what these companies knew regarding their platforms' effects on young users, and subsequent legal actions may further hold them accountable.

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