YPF Sells MetroGas and MetroEnergia Shares to Edenor for $780 Million
Argentina's state oil company, YPF, has accepted a $780 million offer from energy firm Edenor to purchase its shares in MetroGas and MetroEnergia. This move aligns with YPF's strategy to concentrate its resources and investments on the Vaca Muerta shale formation.
- Country:
- Argentina
Argentina's state oil giant, YPF, confirmed on Monday its decision to divest shares in MetroGas and MetroEnergia to energy company Edenor for $780 million.
The strategic move comes as YPF aims to streamline its efforts, zeroing in on the lucrative Vaca Muerta shale formation.
This transaction underscores YPF's commitment to reinforcing its presence in shale oil investments.