U.S. Government Sells Seized Sanctioned Oil Tankers for Scrap

The U.S. government sold two sanctioned oil tankers, seized after a raid on Venezuela, to Global Marketing Systems for scrap. The Era and Lileo, previously flying Russian flags, were part of a U.S. crackdown on illegal oil exports from Venezuela. The tankers will be dismantled in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 05:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 05:16 IST
U.S. Government Sells Seized Sanctioned Oil Tankers for Scrap
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  • United States

The U.S. government has sold two sanctioned oil tankers that were seized after a raid on Venezuela, as reported by Lloyd's List. Dubai-based Global Marketing Systems bought the tankers, Era and Lileo, last month for an undisclosed sum.

The tankers, previously under different names, will be dismantled in India. GMS CEO Anil Sharma confirmed the sale was authorized by a court order but noted ownership complexities.

Seized by the U.S. Coast Guard and military in January, these tankers were under sanctions for illegal oil transport from Venezuela and Iran. Up to 10 tankers have faced similar actions following U.S. military operations in the region.

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