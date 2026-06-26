European Stocks Dip Amid Tech Sector Tumbles

European shares opened lower Friday, influenced by global weakness in technology stocks and a regulatory investigation into Zalando's finances.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.46% to 637.27, showing potential for a weekly gain despite this downturn. Zalando shares dropped 4.4% after German financial regulator BaFin began probing potential accounting breaches.

Globally, the technology sector faced uncertainty due to rising memory chip costs, leading to declines in Asian equities and a 1% loss in Nasdaq futures. In Europe, tech stocks fell 1.5%, impacting companies like Infineon and STMicroelectronics. Telecom and auto sectors also faced pressure from soaring semiconductor costs.