Wimbledon's Riveting Return: Serena's Comeback, Djokovic's Shot, and Alcaraz's Absence

The Wimbledon Tennis Tournament Runs From June To July At The All England Club Here Are Some Major Talking Points Comeback Queen Serena Adds Intrigue Serena Williams Returns After A Fouryear Break The Times Grand Slam Champion Is Immediately The Talk Of Wimbledon After Being Handed A Wildcard Entry Into The Singles And Doubles Draws The Yearold Tuned Up For The Grasscourt Major By Playing Doubles

The Wimbledon tennis tournament, running from June 29 to July 12 at the All England Club, promises high drama and gripping storylines. Serena Williams, the 23-times Grand Slam champion, returns after a four-year break, having secured a wildcard entry in both singles and doubles draws.

Novak Djokovic, aiming for a record 25th Grand Slam title, finds the grasscourt conditions ideal, especially with key rivals sidelined. The absence of Carlos Alcaraz due to injury has reshaped the men's draw, presenting opportunities for others to shine.

Adding another layer to Wimbledon 2023 is the debate over the record £64.2 million prize pot, up 20% from last year. Despite the increase, many athletes argue for a higher revenue share, echoing broader concerns over player compensation at Grand Slams.