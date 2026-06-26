Wimbledon's Riveting Return: Serena's Comeback, Djokovic's Shot, and Alcaraz's Absence

As Wimbledon hosts thrilling narratives, the spotlight is on Serena Williams' monumental return after a four-year hiatus and Novak Djokovic's quest for a 25th Grand Slam. With the absence of Carlos Alcaraz and a record prize pot stirring debate, the tournament promises both excitement and controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Wimbledon Tennis Tournament Runs From June To July At The All England Club Here Are Some Major Talking Points Comeback Queen Serena Adds Intrigue Serena Williams Returns After A Fouryear Break The Times Grand Slam Champion Is Immediately The Talk Of Wimbledon After Being Handed A Wildcard Entry Into The Singles And Doubles Draws The Yearold Tuned Up For The Grasscourt Major By Playing Doubles | Updated: 26-06-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 14:30 IST
Wimbledon's Riveting Return: Serena's Comeback, Djokovic's Shot, and Alcaraz's Absence
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The Wimbledon tennis tournament, running from June 29 to July 12 at the All England Club, promises high drama and gripping storylines. Serena Williams, the 23-times Grand Slam champion, returns after a four-year break, having secured a wildcard entry in both singles and doubles draws.

Novak Djokovic, aiming for a record 25th Grand Slam title, finds the grasscourt conditions ideal, especially with key rivals sidelined. The absence of Carlos Alcaraz due to injury has reshaped the men's draw, presenting opportunities for others to shine.

Adding another layer to Wimbledon 2023 is the debate over the record £64.2 million prize pot, up 20% from last year. Despite the increase, many athletes argue for a higher revenue share, echoing broader concerns over player compensation at Grand Slams.

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