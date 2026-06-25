Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

For more than two decades, María del Carmen Cuyares Rodríguez has worked at the intersection of technology and education, helping people develop the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world. Today, she is sharing that experience with young Colombians through SENATIC, a national initiative that prepares learners for careers in the digital economy.

The programme is led by Colombia's Ministry of Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), the National Learning Service (SENA) and the International Labour Organization (ILO). It provides young people with technical and socio-emotional skills that improve their chances of finding employment or starting their own businesses in an increasingly technology-driven labour market.

Based in Villavicencio, María del Carmen supports students by teaching digital competencies while encouraging them to develop confidence, resilience and a commitment to lifelong learning.

More than 20 years dedicated to education and innovation

Born and educated in Villavicencio, María del Carmen studied Systems Engineering at Antonio Nariño University before completing postgraduate studies at Pilot University of Colombia and earning a master's degree from the Pontifical Xavierian University.

Her professional journey with SENA began while completing her university graduation project. What started as an academic collaboration developed into a career spanning more than 20 years, during which she worked on technology projects, digital transformation initiatives and software development across Colombia.

Throughout her career, she has served as an analyst, consultant, project leader and educator, working with both public institutions and private organisations. She believes one of the greatest rewards has been helping young people develop skills that create new opportunities beyond the classroom.

She currently teaches subjects including telematics systems, software programming and mobile application development through SENATIC, helping students understand both the technical and practical aspects of working in the digital sector.

Education seen as the foundation for future opportunities

María del Carmen says many students are drawn to technology because of the possibilities it offers, but quickly realise that careers in software development require discipline, analytical thinking and continuous learning. She also recognises that many young people face financial pressures that make it difficult to stay focused on long-term education while supporting their families.

She believes technology education should go beyond teaching software or devices. Developing problem-solving skills, adaptability and the ability to work collaboratively, she says, will remain valuable even as technology continues to evolve.

Challenges such as limited internet access, unreliable electricity and poor connectivity still affect some communities where training is delivered. Even so, she says students continue to show strong motivation to learn and improve their futures.

Committed to updating her own knowledge as artificial intelligence, automation and other emerging technologies reshape the workplace, María del Carmen sees lifelong learning as essential for both teachers and students. She believes persistence, dedication and continuous education can open doors to better careers and stronger communities, investing in young people one of the most valuable contributions to Colombia's future.