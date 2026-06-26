European Shares Slide Amid Tech Sector Pressures and Regulatory Probes

European shares fell on Friday, impacted by weaknesses in the global technology sector. Zalando faced additional pressure after a probe by Germany's financial regulator. The STOXX 600 index was down, though on course for a weekly gain. Chipmakers and telecom companies also registered declines amid rising memory chip costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | European Shares Declined On Friday | Updated: 26-06-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 14:31 IST
European Shares Slide Amid Tech Sector Pressures and Regulatory Probes
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European shares experienced a downturn on Friday, led by a significant drop in technology stocks, which mirrored global sector trends. Zalando shares fell notably following the launch of an investigation by Germany's financial watchdog into the company's accounts.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.6% to hold at 636.40 by 0832 GMT. Despite this decline, the index was still heading toward a weekly gain. Zalando's shares dropped by 4.3% after BaFin initiated a probe into potential financial discrepancies within the company's statements for 2025. The retail sector as a whole lost 0.2%.

Global uncertainty in the tech sector loomed large, driven by a surge in memory chip prices due to robust demand from AI applications. Asian stock markets had also taken a hit, with Wall Street's Nasdaq futures losing around 1% overnight. Europe's tech shares consequently fell by 1.4%. Chipmakers such as Infineon and STMicroelectronics saw declines of 3% and 2.4%, respectively. Meanwhile, shares of semiconductor equipment firms BE Semiconductor and ASML dropped as well, with upwards pressure from memory chip costs influencing decisions across sectors.

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