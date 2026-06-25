Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal chaired a high-level meeting with Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and industry associations in New Delhi to review the progress of the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) and discuss measures to accelerate India's export growth. The meeting focused on developing a coordinated strategy that encourages exporters to explore new markets, diversify products and make better use of government support programmes to strengthen India's presence in global trade.

The discussions were built on an earlier engagement with Export Promotion Councils, where the emphasis shifted from addressing individual organisational concerns to creating a structured roadmap for increasing exports through closer collaboration between the government and industry. The Minister urged participants to work collectively towards expanding India's export footprint while making full use of opportunities emerging from recently concluded trade agreements.

Government introduces fixed meeting schedule to speed up trade approvals

During the meeting, Piyush Goyal announced a major step to improve predictability and efficiency in export-related approvals by introducing a fixed schedule for statutory and facilitation committee meetings. The tentative calendar has already been uploaded on the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) website, allowing exporters and industry stakeholders to better plan their submissions.

Under the new system, the Norms Committee, Policy Relaxation Committee, Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) Committee and Exim Facilitation Committees will meet every fortnight on designated days. The Inter-Ministerial Working Group on SCOMET, which deals with exports of sensitive goods and technologies, will continue to meet every month.

According to the Minister, the regular meeting schedule is expected to reduce delays in processing applications, clear pending cases more quickly and ensure that meeting decisions are communicated within a predictable timeframe. The initiative is intended to improve transparency while creating a more reliable trade facilitation environment for exporters across sectors.

Goyal also encouraged Export Promotion Councils and industry associations to maintain close engagement with the DGFT by submitting proposals that are practical, measurable and focused on achieving tangible export outcomes. He said EPCs serve as India's direct link with international markets and should actively help businesses take advantage of market access created through India's Free Trade Agreements.

Commerce Ministry pushes wider adoption of export support schemes

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal told participants that the success of the Export Promotion Mission would depend not only on introducing new schemes but also on ensuring that exporters make effective use of them.

He highlighted several government initiatives, including export factoring, credit guarantees for e-commerce exporters, collateral support for export credit and financial assistance for emerging export opportunities. Agarwal called upon Export Promotion Councils to organise focused awareness programmes in partnership with banks and financial institutions so that exporters understand the benefits available under these schemes.

The Commerce Secretary stressed that government funding allocated for export promotion should translate into measurable improvements in export performance. He encouraged EPCs to prepare proposals under different components of the Export Promotion Mission, particularly in areas such as export warehousing, logistics, certification support, trade intelligence and market access initiatives.

He also urged industry bodies to identify promising international markets and encourage exporters to participate more actively in major global trade exhibitions, especially in regions offering strong demand for Indian products. Expanding India's presence in new markets, he said, remains essential for achieving sustained export growth.

District Export Hubs and local products remain a key focus

A major area of discussion during the meeting was the District Export Hubs (DEH) initiative, which aims to transform district-level strengths into export opportunities by promoting local products and encouraging new businesses to enter international markets.

Rajesh Agarwal urged Export Promotion Councils to nominate dedicated representatives at the national, state and district levels so they can work closely with District Export Promotion Committees (DEPCs). He said these partnerships would help identify products with immediate export potential while supporting new exporters through training, mentoring and market connections.

The Commerce Secretary highlighted examples such as Geographical Indication (GI) products, agricultural produce and traditional handicrafts, saying these sectors offer significant opportunities to expand exports while creating employment in rural areas. He encouraged councils to help convert local production strengths into globally competitive export businesses.

Director General of Foreign Trade officials also outlined the progress made under the Export Promotion Mission. DGFT described the initiative as a partnership-driven programme focused on measurable results, greater outreach and easier access to export support for businesses of all sizes. Special emphasis was placed on district-level exports, the growing role of e-commerce and the importance of encouraging young entrepreneurs to become exporters.

Additional Director General of Foreign Trade Lokesh H.D. informed participants that 10 interventions under the Export Promotion Mission have already been implemented, while the branding component is currently undergoing consultations with stakeholders. He said several operational improvements have already been introduced following industry feedback, including extending interest subvention benefits to small and micro exporters operating in identified tariff categories.

He also noted that a national workshop involving industry representatives and implementing agencies was organised on 2 June 2026 to identify operational challenges and improve utilisation of government schemes.

Reviewing the progress of the District Export Hubs programme, Additional Director General of Foreign Trade Abhinav Gupta presented updates on the 90-day activation drive launched on 1 June 2026. He said District Export Promotion Committees and District Export Action Plans are now operational across districts, supported by a detailed implementation calendar that clearly assigns responsibilities to central ministries, state governments and other participating agencies.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment from government and industry to strengthen collaboration under the Export Promotion Mission, improve awareness of existing schemes and create a stronger ecosystem that enables Indian exporters to expand into new markets while contributing to the country's long-term trade and economic growth.