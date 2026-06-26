SEBI Rejects Settlement with Anil Ambani Amid Alleged Fund Misuse

Indias Financial Markets Regulator Has Rejected Applications By Industrialist Anil Ambani And His Corporate Group To Settle Allegations Of Misusing Almost Million Of Company Funds

India's financial markets regulatory body has turned down settlement applications from industrial magnate Anil Ambani and his entities, amid accusations of misappropriating nearly $700 million. Documents reviewed by Reuters reveal that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) suspects Ambani and Reliance Infrastructure of diverting funds to entities tied to Ambani.

Allegations indicate mismanagement of funds potentially for personal gain rather than corporate purposes for public shareholders. The Ambani group has firmly denied these allegations, maintaining that matters are sub judice, and intends to defend itself legally in forthcoming judicial processes.

This rejection marks the second time SEBI has dismissed a settlement request by Ambani, following a previous case related to Yes Bank investments. SEBI's process allows for penalty settlements without admission of guilt, but continued rejections could lead to severe penalties or market access restrictions.