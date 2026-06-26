DR.Rashel Revolutionizes Skincare with Grippy Soap Launch at Glam Up Fest 2026

DR.Rashel, a renowned skincare brand, launched its innovative 'Grippy Soap' at Flipkart Glam Up Fest 2026 in Delhi. The soap, designed for better grip, solves the issue of soap slipping from wet hands while offering premium skincare benefits. It's toxin-free, vegan, and enriched with natural ingredients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 15:22 IST
DR.Rashel Revolutionizes Skincare with Grippy Soap Launch at Glam Up Fest 2026
Introduces Grippy Soap with the Campaign "Haath Se Na Fisle". Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], June 26: DR.Rashel, a prominent player in the skincare industry, unveiled its latest innovation, 'Grippy Soap', at the Flipkart Glam Up Fest 2026. Known for its popular Vitamin C and De-Tan skincare ranges, the brand continues to redefine beauty solutions with this new product designed to prevent soap from slipping from wet hands.

The 'Grippy Soap', launched under the catchy campaign 'Haath Se Na Fisle', is touted as India's first soap focused on better grip. The soap not only emphasizes a unique design for improved handling but also provides Grade 1 quality with 76% Total Fatty Matter (TFM) for superior cleansing and long-lasting moisture retention. The product is 100% vegan and toxin-free, featuring natural ingredients across its four variants—Orange, Kashmiri Lavender, Sandalwood, and Jasmine—to tackle common skin concerns.

The launch event attracted beauty influencers and skincare enthusiasts nationwide, who lauded the brand's innovative approach in addressing everyday challenges. Speaking at the event, Pravin Bera, Co-Founder of DR.Rashel, emphasized the importance of understanding consumer needs, while Devji Hathiyani highlighted the soap's commitment to quality and innovation. With its distinctive design and premium skincare benefits, Grippy Soap sets a new benchmark in the personal care industry.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
3
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia
4
Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

Cold Homes, Hot Bills: Why Energy Poverty Is Really a Housing Trap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026