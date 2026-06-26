DR.Rashel Revolutionizes Skincare with Grippy Soap Launch at Glam Up Fest 2026

New Delhi [India], June 26: DR.Rashel, a prominent player in the skincare industry, unveiled its latest innovation, 'Grippy Soap', at the Flipkart Glam Up Fest 2026. Known for its popular Vitamin C and De-Tan skincare ranges, the brand continues to redefine beauty solutions with this new product designed to prevent soap from slipping from wet hands.

The 'Grippy Soap', launched under the catchy campaign 'Haath Se Na Fisle', is touted as India's first soap focused on better grip. The soap not only emphasizes a unique design for improved handling but also provides Grade 1 quality with 76% Total Fatty Matter (TFM) for superior cleansing and long-lasting moisture retention. The product is 100% vegan and toxin-free, featuring natural ingredients across its four variants—Orange, Kashmiri Lavender, Sandalwood, and Jasmine—to tackle common skin concerns.

The launch event attracted beauty influencers and skincare enthusiasts nationwide, who lauded the brand's innovative approach in addressing everyday challenges. Speaking at the event, Pravin Bera, Co-Founder of DR.Rashel, emphasized the importance of understanding consumer needs, while Devji Hathiyani highlighted the soap's commitment to quality and innovation. With its distinctive design and premium skincare benefits, Grippy Soap sets a new benchmark in the personal care industry.