Swatch Sues Samsung for $170 Million Over Digital Clone Allegations

Swiss watchmaker Swatch is seeking $170 million in damages from Samsung for allowing digital clones of Swatch watches on its smartwatches. The High Court in London previously found Samsung liable for trademark infringement. A ruling on damages is expected soon, potentially impacting a parallel claim in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Swiss Watchmaker Swatch Is Seeking Million In Damages In A Lawsuit Against Samsung In Which It Claims The South Korean Electronics Giant Allowed Digital Clones Of Swatch Watches On Samsung Smartwatches | Updated: 26-06-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 15:21 IST
Swatch Sues Samsung for $170 Million Over Digital Clone Allegations
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Swiss watchmaker Swatch is pursuing a $170 million lawsuit against Samsung, claiming the electronics giant allowed digital replicas of Swatch timepieces on its smartwatches. The Financial Times reported that this comes after a London High Court ruling found Samsung guilty of trademark infringement in 2022.

The legal battle, ongoing since 2019, could influence parallel proceedings against a Samsung subsidiary in the U.S. The Swiss watch industry is increasingly concerned about competition from emerging smartwatch markets, featuring major players like Samsung, Apple, and Huawei.

Swatch alleges Samsung engaged in extensive misappropriation of protected trademarks, branding the demands as extravagant. Both Swatch and Samsung representatives have made statements to the court, yet no further comments were available from either party.

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