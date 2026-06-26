Reliance Retail Ranks 13th Among India's Best Workplaces for 2026

Reliance Retail has achieved a notable milestone by securing the 13th spot in the prestigious "India's Best Companies to Work For 2026" list, according to the Great Place To Work Institute. The rankings feature the top 100 companies in the country, with Reliance Retail standing out for its extensive workforce and employee-centric initiatives.

The top three positions in the rankings were claimed by Hilton, Cisco Systems India, and Synchrony International Services. Recognized during a significant event organized by the Great Place To Work Institute, these rankings emphasize the importance of workplace culture and employee experience.

Reliance Retail, boasting India's largest retail network with 130,457 employees, has been acknowledged for its impressive workplace culture. The company, alongside Reliance Industries Limited, was also honored among "India's Best Employers Among Nation-Builders," highlighting its contributions to employment generation and essential services.

The report's assessment criteria included 75% weightage to the Trust Index Survey and 25% to the Culture Audit, with employee feedback playing a crucial role in determining rankings. Reliance Retail's recognition comes amid rapid changes in the retail sector, underscoring its commitment to fostering an employee-focused environment.

The annual rankings are a benchmark for evaluating workplace culture and employee satisfaction across various industries, primarily based on employee feedback and organizational culture.