Unlocking Secrets of the Past and Ensuring Future Biodiversity

This collection of science news covers various intriguing topics. These include the search for longevity clues from three centenarian sisters in Brazil, the reading of a Herculaneum scroll using AI, the U.S.'s genome project for endangered species, and Argentina's plan to release rare maned wolves back into the wild.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Scientists Seek Clues To Longevity From Three Brazilian Sisters Over What Is The Secret To A Long Life Three Brazilian Sisters With A Combined Age Of | Updated: 26-06-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 18:30 IST
Unlocking Secrets of the Past and Ensuring Future Biodiversity
longevity

Scientists are on a quest to discover the secrets of longevity by studying three Brazilian sisters whose combined age is 316. Named the world's oldest living trio by Guinness, these sisters could unlock biological secrets through the DNA Longevo Project led by Mayana Zatz at the University of Sao Paulo.

In an exciting breakthrough for archaeology, researchers have used artificial intelligence to read a completely carbonized Herculaneum scroll. This accomplishment significantly advances efforts to unlock hundreds of ancient texts buried by Mount Vesuvius's eruption in 79 AD, revolutionizing our understanding of Roman history.

Amidst biodiversity concerns, a U.S. government agency and biotech company have teamed up to launch a 'BioVault' project. It aims to conserve genomic data of endangered species safely. Meanwhile, Argentina prepares to reintroduce the endangered maned wolves Sun and Moon to their natural habitat, emphasizing global conservation efforts.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

India
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026