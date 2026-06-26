Unlocking Secrets of the Past and Ensuring Future Biodiversity

Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Scientists Seek Clues To Longevity From Three Brazilian Sisters Over What Is The Secret To A Long Life Three Brazilian Sisters With A Combined Age Of

Scientists are on a quest to discover the secrets of longevity by studying three Brazilian sisters whose combined age is 316. Named the world's oldest living trio by Guinness, these sisters could unlock biological secrets through the DNA Longevo Project led by Mayana Zatz at the University of Sao Paulo.

In an exciting breakthrough for archaeology, researchers have used artificial intelligence to read a completely carbonized Herculaneum scroll. This accomplishment significantly advances efforts to unlock hundreds of ancient texts buried by Mount Vesuvius's eruption in 79 AD, revolutionizing our understanding of Roman history.

Amidst biodiversity concerns, a U.S. government agency and biotech company have teamed up to launch a 'BioVault' project. It aims to conserve genomic data of endangered species safely. Meanwhile, Argentina prepares to reintroduce the endangered maned wolves Sun and Moon to their natural habitat, emphasizing global conservation efforts.