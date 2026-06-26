Global Upheavals: Earthquakes, Political Shifts, and International Tensions

A compilation of world news highlights includes foreign aid to quake-hit Venezuela, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's call for US role clarity in Ukraine, and Japan's storm alerts. Other stories cover a former First Lady's bribery in South Korea, oil loadings by Saudi Aramco, and Iranian shipping control tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current World News Briefs Foreign Rescue Teams Reaching Quakehit Venezuela Where Dead | Updated: 26-06-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 18:30 IST
Global Upheavals: Earthquakes, Political Shifts, and International Tensions
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Venezuela faces its largest crisis in decades as foreign rescue teams arrive to aid the aftermath of twin earthquakes that have left 589 dead and countless missing. With foreign help pouring in, officials are on alert with over 50,000 individuals still unaccounted for amid the wreckage.

In geopolitical news, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has demanded clarity on the U.S. mediation efforts in the ongoing war in Ukraine. This follows an exchange with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio concerning past discussions between Presidents Putin and Trump.

Meanwhile, South Korea's former First Lady, Kim Keon Hee, faces a seven-year prison term for bribery, exacerbating political woes in the region. On the energy front, Saudi Aramco resumes oil loadings through Ras Tanura, indicating a potential strengthening of global oil supply chains.

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