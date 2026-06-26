Global Upheavals: Earthquakes, Political Shifts, and International Tensions

Venezuela faces its largest crisis in decades as foreign rescue teams arrive to aid the aftermath of twin earthquakes that have left 589 dead and countless missing. With foreign help pouring in, officials are on alert with over 50,000 individuals still unaccounted for amid the wreckage.

In geopolitical news, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has demanded clarity on the U.S. mediation efforts in the ongoing war in Ukraine. This follows an exchange with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio concerning past discussions between Presidents Putin and Trump.

Meanwhile, South Korea's former First Lady, Kim Keon Hee, faces a seven-year prison term for bribery, exacerbating political woes in the region. On the energy front, Saudi Aramco resumes oil loadings through Ras Tanura, indicating a potential strengthening of global oil supply chains.