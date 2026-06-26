MS Dhoni Joins DRiV™ in Strategic Automotive Move

DRiV™, Tenneco's aftermarket business, appoints cricket icon MS Dhoni as National Brand Ambassador, highlighting India's strategic importance. The partnership focuses on trust and performance, reflecting DRiV's comprehensive portfolio in the Indian automotive aftermarket. DRiV's legacy brands aim to reshape consumer beliefs around quality and reliability in auto parts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-06-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 17:00 IST
MS Dhoni Joins DRiV™ in Strategic Automotive Move
Driven by Trust: India's Most Trusted Captain Powers DRiV's House of Brands. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant step for India's automotive aftermarket, DRiV™, the aftermarket business division of Tenneco, has appointed cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its National Brand Ambassador. This move marks DRiV's first celebrity association, underscoring India's critical role in its global strategy.

The announcement took place at a prominent event at Taj Lands' End, Mumbai, attended by key industry leaders and stakeholders. Highlighting the shared values of trust, reliability, and strategic decision-making, DRiV's decision to partner with Dhoni aligns with consumer expectations of performance and consistency.

With DRiV's historic brands and nationwide distribution, the collaboration is set to transform the Indian automotive aftermarket. DRiV's portfolio, known for engineering excellence, combines with Dhoni's reputation, promising a shift in how Indians view and select auto parts.

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