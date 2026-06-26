MS Dhoni Joins DRiV™ in Strategic Automotive Move

In a significant step for India's automotive aftermarket, DRiV™, the aftermarket business division of Tenneco, has appointed cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its National Brand Ambassador. This move marks DRiV's first celebrity association, underscoring India's critical role in its global strategy.

The announcement took place at a prominent event at Taj Lands' End, Mumbai, attended by key industry leaders and stakeholders. Highlighting the shared values of trust, reliability, and strategic decision-making, DRiV's decision to partner with Dhoni aligns with consumer expectations of performance and consistency.

With DRiV's historic brands and nationwide distribution, the collaboration is set to transform the Indian automotive aftermarket. DRiV's portfolio, known for engineering excellence, combines with Dhoni's reputation, promising a shift in how Indians view and select auto parts.