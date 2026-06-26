Air India Eyes Restoration of Flight Schedules Amid West Asia Stability

Amid stabilizing geopolitical conditions in West Asia, Air India is considering reinstating flight schedules previously curtailed. CEO Campbell Wilson informed employees that the easing of regional tensions has enhanced the operating environment, opening up more airspace and leading to declines in fuel prices.

While cautioning that the situation is not entirely devoid of future risks, Wilson expressed optimism about the potential reversal of recent scheduling cuts if the current stability holds. This sentiment has resonated with airline staff, who are hopeful for further improvements in operations.

In terms of fleet and service quality, Air India has made significant strides. Customer feedback on the retrofitted Boeing 787 aircraft is notably positive, with the Net Promoter Score (NPS) surging from -31 to +43, propelled by enhanced cabin comfort, entertainment, and meal quality. The airline continues its fleet upgrades, including the imminent arrival of a new Boeing 787-9 and additional retrofitted widebody aircraft.

Air India's operational metrics also reflect significant progress, with the month of June marking record performance levels. The airline achieved an overall on-time performance (OTP) of 86 percent, while its domestic OTP touched a remarkable 90 percent, underscoring improvements in service efficiency.