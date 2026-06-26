IMF Backs Fed's Shift from Rigid Forward Guidance

IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas supports Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's decision to reduce forward rate guidance, emphasizing that strong guidance can be costly if economic conditions change. Warsh’s new policy aims to reshape central bank communication, garnering attention from global financial entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The International Monetary Funds Chief Economist On Friday Said Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warshs Plan To Reduce Forward Rate Guidance On Monetary Policy Was Entirely Appropriate | Updated: 26-06-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 22:18 IST
IMF Backs Fed's Shift from Rigid Forward Guidance
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In a landmark shift in monetary policy, Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh is taking bold steps to reduce forward rate guidance. The move has received backing from Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the International Monetary Fund's chief economist, labeling it 'entirely appropriate' for allowing market-driven long-term rates.

Gourinchas, who will soon return to academia, highlights concerns with rigid guidance, which he argues locked central banks into future actions, regardless of economic conditions. This inflexibility proved costly when U.S. inflation surged in 2021 and 2022, and the Fed maintained steady rates.

Warsh's new policy, aiming to reshape how the central bank communicates with the public, involves a stripped-down policy statement with no explicit short-term actions. Global central banks are watching Warsh’s approach as they navigate their own monetary policies.

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