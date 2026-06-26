KZN Toll Plaza Blitz Targets Illegal Labour and Road Safety

A large-scale government enforcement operation at the Mooi River Toll Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal has uncovered immigration violations, unsafe transport practices and suspected human trafficking, placing renewed attention on compliance within South Africa's road freight and logistics sector. The coordinated inspection brought together multiple government departments and law enforcement agencies in an effort to tackle illegal employment, strengthen road safety and protect vulnerable people.

The multidisciplinary operation was led by Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Jomo Sibiya, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Njabulo Nzuza, and Deputy Minister of Transport Mkhuleko Hlengwa. Labour inspectors, immigration officials, transport authorities and police worked together during the inspection blitz, reflecting government's growing focus on joint enforcement across sectors where labour, immigration and transport issues intersect.

Joint Operation Leads to Arrests and Rescue Efforts

According to Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya, the operation produced significant results after authorities temporarily closed both the northbound and southbound sections of the N3 at the Mooi River Toll Plaza to conduct inspections. Writing on social media platform X, Sibiya said several undocumented foreign nationals who were driving trucks without valid work permits were arrested during the operation. Authorities also intercepted drivers who attempted to avoid the roadblock by diverting onto the nearby R103. The enforcement teams followed the alternative route, where two drivers were arrested for allegedly transporting Malawian nationals believed to be victims of human trafficking.

The individuals involved were taken to a place of safety, where they will undergo the necessary processing before deportation procedures are considered in accordance with immigration laws. The operation comes at a time of ongoing concerns within South Africa's trucking industry, where local drivers and surrounding communities have repeatedly raised complaints about undocumented foreign nationals being employed in commercial transport. The Mooi River area has previously experienced protests linked to employment practices within the freight sector, making it a focal point for government inspections.

Employers Also Face Increased Scrutiny

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Njabulo Nzuza said the enforcement operation was designed not only to identify undocumented workers but also to hold employers accountable for violating immigration and labour laws. Speaking to the SABC, Nzuza explained that preliminary findings suggested some foreign nationals had entered South Africa legally as visitors before later taking up employment in domestic and cross-border trucking operations without the necessary work authorisations. He said employers who knowingly hire people without valid work permits are also breaking the law and warned that government will increasingly focus on businesses that create demand for illegal labour.

According to Nzuza, reducing unlawful employment requires action against both workers without legal documentation and employers who fail to comply with immigration regulations. He said the operation also provided government with valuable information about the situation on the ground in areas where complaints have been received regarding undocumented truck drivers. Officials indicated that the total number of arrests was still being verified at the time of the operation.

Safety Risks Extend Beyond Immigration Violations

Deputy Minister of Transport Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the presence of several government departments highlighted the need for coordinated action because the risks identified during the inspections extend across multiple areas of responsibility. He noted that the operation also exposed suspected cases of human trafficking involving women and children, underlining the importance of public awareness and stronger protection for vulnerable individuals who may not fully understand where they are being transported.

From a transport enforcement perspective, Hlengwa said inspectors found indications that some commercial vehicles were allegedly being used outside the conditions of their operating permits. In certain cases, trucks designed for cargo were reportedly being used to transport passengers in unsafe conditions. He warned that carrying large numbers of people, including children, together with cargo in the back of trucks creates serious safety risks for passengers as well as other road users. Overloaded vehicles operating beyond their permitted use also pose significant dangers on public roads.

The operation reflects government's broader strategy of combining labour inspections, immigration enforcement and transport safety oversight into coordinated actions targeting sectors with high compliance risks. Officials say continued inspections, stronger employer accountability and better protection for vulnerable people will be essential if these efforts are to deliver lasting improvements in road safety, lawful employment and border management.