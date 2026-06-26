Ireland Stuns India with Historic Cricket Victory

Abhishek Sharmas Ball Fifty Went In Vain As World Champions India Were Surprisingly Beaten By Ireland For The First Time In International Cricket After Slumping To A Run Defeat In The First Twenty In Belfast On Friday Chasing

Ireland pulled off a historic victory against world champions India, defeating them by 34 runs in the first Twenty20 match held in Belfast. This marked the first time Ireland has beaten India in international cricket.

Abhishek Sharma delivered an explosive performance with a 19-ball fifty, hitting seven fours and two sixes, yet his efforts went in vain as India stumbled in their chase of 183 runs.

Following Sharma's dismissal by Irish bowler Liam McCarthy, India's batting line-up faltered. Paceman Matt Hollard added to India's woes by claiming three crucial wickets. Consequently, India was bundled out for 148 runs within 18.5 overs.