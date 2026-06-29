Maruti Suzuki Teams Up with Startups to Boost Efficiency and Customer Experience

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is set to revolutionize its operational processes and customer interactions by joining forces with five innovative startups, the automotive giant announced. The collaboration aims to foster solutions in various business sectors, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The five startups, including MiniMines, Easework AI, Sarvam AI, Siftly, and CodeMate AI, bring diverse technological solutions to the table. MiniMines will focus on the eco-friendly recycling of lithium-ion batteries, while Easework AI will streamline procurement workflows with AI technology. Sarvam AI aims to enhance customer interactions with its multilingual generative AI, and Siftly will work on improving brand visibility. CodeMate AI's expertise lies in accelerating software application development.

These innovative partnerships emerge from the Maruti Suzuki Incubation Program (MSIP), organized in collaboration with the NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore. Over the last seven years, Maruti Suzuki has engaged with more than 250 startups, successfully on-boarding 38 as partners. CEO Hisashi Takeuchi expressed enthusiasm for the new collaborations, highlighting their potential to advance both environmental sustainability and operational efficiencies."