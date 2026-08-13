E20 Fuel Contamination Concerns: Auto Industry's Hidden Data
India's automakers secretly worried about E20 fuel contamination, despite public assurances. Internal emails and data show high chloride and moisture levels affecting vehicle performance, contradicting government claims of safety. SIAM retracted its complaint amid public backlash, citing insufficient data despite serious concerns from manufacturers like Maruti, Tata, and Mahindra.
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- India
India's automotive sector is quietly grappling with concerns over the newly introduced E20 fuel, as internal data from major manufacturers indicate potential contamination issues.
Exclusive emails and tests reviewed by Reuters reveal automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra are privately alarmed, despite publicly supporting the ethanol-blend roll-out.
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) hastily retracted their complaint about fuel quality, amid backlash and government assurances of safety. However, industry-compiled data suggests otherwise, showing significant chloride and moisture contamination affecting vehicle performance.