E20 Fuel Contamination Concerns: Auto Industry's Hidden Data

India's automotive sector is quietly grappling with concerns over the newly introduced E20 fuel, as internal data from major manufacturers indicate potential contamination issues.

Exclusive emails and tests reviewed by Reuters reveal automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra are privately alarmed, despite publicly supporting the ethanol-blend roll-out.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) hastily retracted their complaint about fuel quality, amid backlash and government assurances of safety. However, industry-compiled data suggests otherwise, showing significant chloride and moisture contamination affecting vehicle performance.